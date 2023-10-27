GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for trafficking drugs in Greenwood.

According to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Leslie Alexander Barger, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine and third-degree burglary.

In June 20202, the Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were executing a search warrant at a house on Sample Road when Barger walked up to the house with a backpack.

He told officers that he was running from someone.

Officers then asked Barger what was in his bag. He responded, “Drugs, a lot of them.”

A search of the bag turned up more than 200 grams of heroin, more than 300 grams of heroin, and more than 400 grams of marijuana and a gun.