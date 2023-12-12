SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said a man shot at two vehicles after an argument Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called for the shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Oakland Avenue.

Officers said a man and woman were involved in an argument that led to the man firing shots at the woman as she was driving away.

Shots hit the woman’s vehicle and another passing vehicle, according to Spartanburg Police.

Witnesses told police they heard eight to 10 shots.

Investigators said the man left the scene but was found a few blocks away and detained.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department.