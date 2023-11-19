CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after they said a father shot his own son during a fight in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Garvin Lake Road.

Investigators said a father and son had gotten into a fight when the son knocked his father to the ground and was choking him. Deputies said the son also had a knife.

The father was able to retrieve a gun and shot the son in the stomach, according to investigators.

The son was taken to Cherokee Medical Center before being airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said they will consult with the solicitor’s office regarding any possible charges or if the shooting will be ruled self-defense.