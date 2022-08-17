GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a shooting just before 10 p.m. at a home on Jordan Road.

Investigators said a fight took place between at least two people and one person was shot.

Before deputies arrived, they said the victim left the scene to go to an unknown location in Spartanburg County.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident between two people who were familiar with each other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Greenville County deputies said their investigation is ongoing and more information on charges will be released at a later time.