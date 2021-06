Deputies at scene of shooting along George Albert Lake Road in Anderson County, June 10, 2021.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in Anderson County.

The shooting happened on George Albert Lake Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a man was shot at least one time and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Detectives and forensics personnel responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

