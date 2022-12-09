ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot at after trying to stop shoplifters at a gas station Friday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 7-Eleven on Highway 29 at 5:06 a.m. for a robbery with shots fired.

Deputies said three men entered the gas station and walked out without paying for a vape pen.

A man pumping gas saw the three men and shot into the air, the sheriff’s office said. The man told deputies that the men returned fire.

The three men drove off in a white Cadillac sedan with no license plate.

Deputies said no arrests have been made and no one was injured during the shooting.