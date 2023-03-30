ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are trying to identify the person responsible for a shooting which sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found four shell casings and broken glass.

Investigators said the victim drove himself to Mission Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper right thigh and leg. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Asheville Police released surveillance photos from the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.