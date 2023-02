BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at a home on Black Locust Drive near Weaverville.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.