Man shot at Club Swagg in Greenville Co., deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot at Club Swagg in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the club on White Horse Road for a gunshot victim around 9:30pm.

When deputies arrived at the club, they found a man inside who had been shot at least one time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store