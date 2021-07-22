Man shot at Club Swagg in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot at Club Swagg in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the club on White Horse Road for a gunshot victim around 9:30pm.

When deputies arrived at the club, they found a man inside who had been shot at least one time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.