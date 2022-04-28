GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Montis Drive.

Deputies said they arrived at the home to find a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

There’s no word yet on suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.