Man shot at home on Stonecrest Dr. in Roebuck, deputies say

Deputies at scene of shooting along Stonecrest Drive in the Roebuck community, February 2, 2020.

Deputies at scene of shooting along Stonecrest Drive in the Roebuck community, February 2, 2020. (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies say a man was shot inside a home in Roebuck, Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was called to Stonecrest Drive just before 2:00pm for a shooting.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside the home who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Deputies said everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and located. The sheriff’s office said there does not appear to be any danger to the community.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

