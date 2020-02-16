Man shot at Prince Hall Apts. in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting at the Prince Hall Apartments in Spartanburg, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to the apartments on Prince Hall Lane around 3:30pm for a shooting.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot once in the neck in the breezeway of one of the buildings. The man was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect were involved in an argument prior to the shooting and were acquaintances and have known each other for a period of time.

The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived but has since been taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

Spartanburg Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.