Man shot at Southern Pines Apts. in Spartanburg Co., deputies search for suspect

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex in Spartanburg County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, deputies said they found a man who had been shot and several witnesses giving aid to the victim.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect got a gun out of a vehicle at a nearby gas station and walked towards the apartment complex before the shooting happened.

Deputies said the witnesses were able to give a good description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned at another apartment complex in the county, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect and are attempting to locate him but they have not released that person’s name publicly.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is recovering after surgery.