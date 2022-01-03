Man shot by deputy in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot by a Rutherford County deputy Friday night.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Chase High Road in reference to a domestic with weapons.

When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered a woman at the front door, then a man came to the door and pointed a pistol at the responding deputy.

The sheriff’s office said that is when the deputy fired his gun hitting the man.

Deputies immediately called for an ambulance and rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in ICU in stable but serious condition.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.