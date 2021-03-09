Man shot by Greenville Co. deputies facing weapons charges

Law enforcement at scene of deputy-involved shooting at Pelham Village Apartments on Toscano Court in Greenville Co., Saturday, March 9, 2021 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man who was shot by Greenville County deputies Saturday is now facing multiple charges.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 32-year-old Tyson Devlin Moody has been charged with Pointing and Presenting Firearms at a Person, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Warrants state that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Pelham Village Apartments on Toscano Court around 2:00am for a report of someone running around on the roof of a building.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, they spotted Moody on the roof of the building.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said that Moody presented a firearm at some point during the interaction and that the deputy shot him. The fire department was called to help get him off of the roof.

Moody was taken to the hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Moody was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.