Man shot during argument over trailer in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg during an argument over a trailer Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 3500 block of Peachtree Road shortly before 5:00pm.

Deputies said the two men were arguing over a trailer when they began pushing each other.

One of the men began to leave when he fired at the other man, investigators said.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The sheriff’s office said they have identified the shooter and the investigation is ongoing.