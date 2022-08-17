GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1 p.m. to the Metro PCS store, located at 201 Mauldin Road regarding a gunshot.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a fight took place between at least two people and one person was shot.

Deputies said the man was not at the scene but later showed up at the hospital.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident between people who knew each other.

No arrests have been made at this time but this shooting remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.