Man shot during robbery at Oconee Co. home

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday night during a robbery at his home.

The shooting happened at a home on Ora Road near Longcreek Highway, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a woman had entered the victim’s home to talk to him when a man in a mask also entered the home with a gun and demanded money.

Deputies said the man shot the victim in the leg and took money after being asked to leave the home. The man and woman then left the scene.

The victim was flown to the hospital for his injury. His condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.