ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and is facing charges after a domestic incident earlier this month in Anderson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 36-year-old John Luther Cody Murphy is facing domestic violence charges following an incident that happened along Van Martin Road in Anderson.

Officials said on September 5, a domestic situation escalated when Murphy was damaging property and threatening his family members.

The sheriff’s office said the family members were fearing for their safety and barricaded themselves in the basement. Murphy forced his way into the room, resulting in one of the family members shooting him.

Detectives determined Murphy was the primary aggressor and the shooting was justified.

After recovering for two weeks in the hospital, Murphy has been released and is out on bond.