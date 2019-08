ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called around 5:30pm to a location along George Merck Road for a medical call.

EMS responding to the scene found a man who had been shot.

Anderson County deputies then responded to the scene and are investigating.

The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter and his condition is not known at this time.