PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing charges after a man was shot in the back Tuesday in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Tankersley Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the upper back.

The man was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

While on the scene, deputies located Jonie Ann Bridwell, who both the victim and neighbors identified as the

shooter.

Following the investigation, Bridwell was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bridwell is currently being held in the Pickens County Detention Center without bond.