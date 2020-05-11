Man shot in face at Spartanburg apartment complex, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after he was shot in the face at the Prince Hall Apartments in Spartanburg late Sunday night.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened near a walkway outside of building four at the apartment complex on Prince Hall Lane around 11:30pm.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center in a private vehicle, police said.

Officers say that they have not yet identified the suspect but that they may have left the scene at a high rate of speed while driving a white Nissan.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or call the Spartanburg Police Department.