Man shot in head while sitting in car in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the head while sitting in a car Monday evening in Gaffney.

According to Gaffney Police, the shooting happened just before 8:00pm near the corner of Edgehill Drive and Woodlawn Drive.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody and they believe there are no other suspects involved.

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s identity or charges.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

