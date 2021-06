OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man was found lying in the middle of an Oconee County road Wednesday night with a gunshot wound.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mormon Church Road near Seneca shortly before 9:00pm for a gunshot victim.

A man was found shot in the leg in the roadway and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages and that they believe there is no danger to the public.