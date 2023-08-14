A man was arrested after another was shot in the leg Saturday night in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another in the leg Saturday night in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department responded to the scene near the 160 block of Barnard Avenue around 10:05 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

According to APD, responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and applied a tourniquet before he was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect who was still on the property, and the rifle they believe was used in the shooting lying in an area nearby.

Patrick Francis O’Donnell, 33, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill/inflict serious injury

shooting into an occupied dwelling

assault on government official/employee (two counts)

injury to real property

resist/delay/obstruct

discharge firearm in city

warrant: window tinting violation

O’Donnell was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility.