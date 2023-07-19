ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot in the legs Tuesday morning in Asheville and police are looking for the shooter.

The shooting happened at the 100-block of State Street in west Asheville around 10:45 a.m.

Police said they responded to find a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs. A responding officer applied a tourniquet to one of the victim’s legs before he was taken to Mission Hospital for his injuries.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have been part of a fight between the victim and the shooter.

Asheville Police said the shooter was wearing a white tank-top and left in a white Nissan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

According to police, 19 people have been injured or killed by gunfire in Asheville this year.