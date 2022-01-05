Man shot in parking lot of Godiva’s in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Godiva’s in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:30 a.m. to the parking of Godiva’s located at 4725 Augusta Road.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim who was in serious but stable condition.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.