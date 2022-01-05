Man shot in parking lot of Godiva’s in Greenville Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Godiva’s in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:30 a.m. to the parking of Godiva’s located at 4725 Augusta Road.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim who was in serious but stable condition. 

The victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store