HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bar in Hendersonville early Friday morning.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, officers responded to the Orchard Bar & Grill around 2:40 a.m. in reference to a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials identified the man as 30-year-old Elijah Edward Timmons III, of Asheville. Timmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Timmons was engaged in an altercation with a suspect before he was shot.

According to the police department, the suspect remains at large. This incident is believed to be isolated with no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Bonanno with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.