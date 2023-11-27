GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a deadly shooting at an Upstate bar Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, around 11 p.m., a 911 call was received for a gunshot victim at Red 28th, located at 1237 Pendleton Street.

Upon arrival, officials found a man who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson of Greenville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville City Police.