Man shot, killed in Clemson, homicide investigation underway

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting that killed a man in Clemson Saturday morning.

According to the Clemson Police Department, the incident happened at 1 a.m. in the Village Green Apartment Complex on Tiger Blvd.

Officers said they received a call that a man was possibly shot and lying on the ground. When they responded and located the man, he was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said. His identity has not been released.

CPD is investigating this homicide.