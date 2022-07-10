ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times in downtown Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said officers were patrolling downtown around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers searched the area and found people fleeing from Spruce Street north of College Street.

Upon arrival, police found 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives and forensic technicians have identified a person of interest after obtaining important physical evidence.

Anyone with information can contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or anonymously leave a tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.