Man shot on Dalton Rd. in Greenville Co. dies from injuries

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man who was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a home on Dalton Road has died from his injuries.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 33-year-old Colt Lamar Poore was shot in the head and died from his injuries Thursday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Dalton Road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said, at the time of the shooting, that they had interviewed all parties involved, but no charges had been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.