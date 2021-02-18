Man shot on Del Norte Ln. in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was shot this morning on Del Norte Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 9:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about gunshots. When deputies arrived on scene, the man was in the front yard of one of the houses.

Deputies rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators spoke with the alleged shooter, and no charges have been file at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it was an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.