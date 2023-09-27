ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed Wednesday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 290 block of Smokey Park Highway around 4:12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the train tracks suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers said the man died at the scene.

Criminal Investigation Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians continue this investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call APD at (828) 252-1110.