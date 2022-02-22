Man stabbed in face, neck with pen at Asheville business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jared Andrew Elliott (From: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of stabbing another man in the face and neck with a pen at an Asheville business.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the stabbing happened Friday at a business on the 100 block of Tunnel Road.

Officers said the victim suffered deep cuts and was bleeding from his nose.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Jared A. Elliott.

Elliott found in an area off Ben Lippen Road later on Friday and taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Elliott is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store