Man stabbed in face, neck with pen at Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of stabbing another man in the face and neck with a pen at an Asheville business.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the stabbing happened Friday at a business on the 100 block of Tunnel Road.

Officers said the victim suffered deep cuts and was bleeding from his nose.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Jared A. Elliott.

Elliott found in an area off Ben Lippen Road later on Friday and taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Elliott is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.