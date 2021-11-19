Man stabbed to death in domestic incident in Anderson Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Friday evening after he was stabbed during a domestic incident in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS were called to the 200-block of Burris Street around 4:48 p.m. where they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Carlton Brian Sherman.

The coroner said Sherman was stabbed during a domestic altercation and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The death is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store