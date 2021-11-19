Man stabbed to death in domestic incident in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Friday evening after he was stabbed during a domestic incident in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS were called to the 200-block of Burris Street around 4:48 p.m. where they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Carlton Brian Sherman.

The coroner said Sherman was stabbed during a domestic altercation and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The death is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.