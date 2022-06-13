ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man was stabbed by another man with a kitchen knife Sunday afternoon in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, the stabbing happened around 4:00 p.m. on South French Broad Avenue near Aston Park.
46-year-old Joseph Beaire was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Police said Beaire stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to police.
Investigators said Beaire was also taken to the hospital for injuries which are not life-threatening.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing, Asheville Police said.