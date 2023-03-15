PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that a man started shaking uncontrollably after a traffic stop that happened last week on Tuesday.

According to deputies, they pulled over Adam James Sartorelli on Old Bethlehem School Road in Pickens.

Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies said that Sartorelli began to shake uncontrollably. A narcotics K-9 unit responded to the scene and provided a positive alert on Sartorelli’s vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies found a glass pipe and a quantity amount of methamphetamine.

Sartorelli was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.