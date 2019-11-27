Man struck, killed after car breaks down on I-85 in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera shows emergency vehicle at scene of crash on I-85 at Exit 48 in Greenville County, November 26, 2019

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a man was hit and killed after the car he was in broke down along Interstate 85 in Greenville County, Tuesday evening.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Richard Caldwell was a passenger in a car which had broken down at Exit 48B (Laurens Road).

Caldwell was attending to the disabled car when he was hit just after 5:20pm, the coroner said.

Caldwell died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

