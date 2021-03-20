Man struck, killed by train in Oconee Co., coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A 26-year-old man died on Saturday after being struck by a train in Westminster, the Oconee County Coroner said.

According to Coroner Karl E. Addis, a Westminster man was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train heading southbound on the rail line adjacent to North Avenue near Earl Holcombe Street in Westminster around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A release from the coroner states that the individual was walking on the rail line when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The engineer and conductor of the train reported the incident, and the Westminster Police Department is investigating.

