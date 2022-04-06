BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with a double shooting in Asheville has died.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken Sunday from jail to Mission Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Deputies said that while Royal was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital, he died there Wednesday evening.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Buncombe County District Attorney were notified of the death, the sheriff’s office said.

Royal was arrested March 30 after two people were shot that afternoon at a home on Short Michigan Avenue.

Royal was facing several charges including attempted murder.