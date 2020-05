SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital after his car was hit by a train Tuesday night in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened around 8:45pm near the corner of Hayne Street and Cleveland Street.

According to Una Fire Department Chief Jeff Hadden, the man whose vehicle was hit was likely not familiar with the crossing.

Hadden said the man was able to walk away from his car and is expected to be okay but was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.