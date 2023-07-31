GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that happened in early July.

7NEWS previously reported on July 7, officers responded near the area of Gilliam Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Xavier Boyd suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso.

Boyd was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation led the Greenwood City Detective Division to identify Demetric Desmond Cowan as a possible suspect.

Officers said on July 28, Cowan turned himself into custody and was later booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenwood City Detective Division at (864) 942-8407.