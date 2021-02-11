Man wanted after armed robbery at Greer business

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Greer Police Department)

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers were called to the Check ‘n Go on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 5:30pm for an armed robbery.

Investigators said the man was wearing a black North Face jacket, black track pants, and a blue medical-style face mask.

The man showed a gun during the robbery, police said.

Officers from the Greer Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team are searching the area around the business for the man.

Anyone with information on the man are asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.

