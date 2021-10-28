Man wanted after escape from Greenwood hospital arrested in Alabama, police say

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police said a man who escaped their custody at a Greenwood hospital Wednesday has been arrested in Alabama.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, Alexander Lanier was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a crash in Alabama.

Police said Lanier was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night following an arrest in connection with a domestic incident and burglary.

Lanier ran from the hospital around 4:40pm Wednesday, officers said.

Greenwood Police said Lanier is currently in custody in Alabama while he awaits extradition back to South Carolina.

Officers said Lanier will now be facing escape and motor vehicle theft charges in addition to previous charges.