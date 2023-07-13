GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted after causing “extensive damage” Tuesday evening to a store in Cherokee County.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, officers responded to Dollar General at 8:30 p.m. due to a man “acting like he was on narcotics”.

Police said he went up to the lady at the cash register and said he was being watched.

He then went into the bathroom where police said he tore the ceiling out and proceed to rip sheet roads and metal out of the bathroom ceiling/walls.

Police said they have identified the suspect and working on charges.

They also said the damage is anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.