Man wanted after firing shot in downtown Spartanburg

Alexander James Murphy

Alexander James Murphy (From: Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG , S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted after firing a shot in downtown Spartanburg Monday afternoon.

We previously reported that Spartanburg Police responded at 4:00 p.m. on Monday to the intersection of Saint John Street and North Liberty Street in reference to a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian and a driver of a vehicle became engaged in a brief disagreement near the crosswalk.

Police said Alexander James Murphy pulled out a gun and fired it once in the air. Murphy then pointed the gun towards the driver then ran away.

The incident resulted in a brief lockdown of the George Dean Johnson School Business (USC Upstate Downtown Campus).

Murphy is wanted for assault and battery, pointing and presenting, unlawful carry and breach of peace.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

