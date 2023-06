Photo of husky that was shot and killed (Source: Gaffney Police Department)

GAFFNEY.S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department is searching for a man after he shot and killed a woman’s dog in May.

According to officers, Tyan Gerard Calvin Flores is wanted for ill-treatment of animals/torture, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Officers said that they were able to obtain warrants for Flores after he killed the woman’s husky on May 28th.

If you can provide any information about Flores’ whereabouts, please contact 911.