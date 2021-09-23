Man wanted following bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed an Asheville bank Thursday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the robbery happened around 3:30pm at the First Citizens Bank on Patton Avenue.

Investigators said the man demanded money from the teller and threatened to use a weapon.

The man is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs between 225 and 275 pounds with short brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

