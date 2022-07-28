LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in early July in Laurens County.

We previously reported that deputies responded on July 5 on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court.

The victim was identified as Tyrin Pulley, 37, of Laurens.

Deputies are now looking for Justin Jamil Mathis, 42, in connection to Pulley’s death.

Mathis is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, the sheriff’s office said

Anyone with information about Mathis’s whereabouts is asked to call (864) 984-4967 or (864) 984-2523.